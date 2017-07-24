Saturday crash kills Russell man

The Virginia State Police reports at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday a 1993 Chevy Cavalier was traveling south on Route 71 just north of Route 645 in Russell County when it crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the road. The car struck an embankment and overturned before striking a fence.

The driver and passenger, neither wearing a seatbelt, were ejected. The passenger, Michael A. Webb of Lebanon, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 23-year old female driver, not identified but also of Lebanon, was airlifted to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

Although the crash occurred at 5:30 a.m., the VSP was not notified until shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday after a Russell County Sheriff's deputy came upon the crash. The driver and passenger were not visible from the roadway. The VSP said charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.