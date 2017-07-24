Louisiana prison escapee nabbed in Church Hill for speeding

Around 8 p.m. Friday CHPD Officer Isaac Hutchins reportedly spotted a gray Chevy Suburban traveling at a high rate of speed on E. Main Boulevard where the speed limit is 30 mph.

A computer check through Central Dispatch revealed that the tag on the Suburban had been reported stolen in Chattanooga.

Hutchins conducted a traffic stop on Ordnance Drive, at which time the driver, 28-year-old Terrence Michael Bergeron of Morgan City, La., exited the vehicle asking what he did wrong.

Hutchins reportedly ordered Bergeron back to his vehicle then asked for his driver's license.

Bergeron stated he didn't have one, that he was an army veteran and now a "natural citizen."

He also allegedly gave multiple false names and dates of birth, but a Louisiana license plate matching the Suburban was observed by Hutchins inside the Suburban.

A computer check on that license plate revealed that it belonged to Bergeron, who was wanted for prison escape in Louisiana.

Central Dispatch acquired a photo verifying for police that Bergeron escaped from a Livingston Parish work release facility in Louisiana on July 7.

CHPD Chief Mark Johnson said he receive information that Bergeron has a girlfriend in the Church Hill area, but he hasn’t been able to verify that information or locate the girlfriend.

Bergeron was serving a 10 year sentence a the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in Louisiana on theft, forgery, possession of stolen property, going armed, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number or mark, and resisting arrest.

Church Hill police charged Bergeron with possession of stolen property, fugitive from justice, driving on a suspended license, no insurance, registration violation, and criminal impersonation. He was scheduled to appear in Hawkins County Sessions Court Monday.