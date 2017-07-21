Man's face 'slashed' by clerk in Kingsport store

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

July 16

A Blountville woman called police and claimed she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. However, investigation revealed she had hit him in the face with, "a large homemade door stopper which was a metal pole." After being arrested for aggravated assault, officers found a pipe, pot and pills in her purse, spurring additional charges.

July 18

Officers responded to a Bristol home for a dog bite, finding a man with wounds to his leg. He stated he was attempting to go outside with his pit bull, that was just recently acquired, when it turned around and attacked. It then ran out the door and could not be located. He was treated at the scene by EMS.

Corrections officers learned of an inmate attempting to smuggle drugs into jail. He had reportedly asked someone to send books to the facility -- with Suboxone hidden inside -- and burned a hole in a jail cell window, hoping drugs could be passed through. Police checked the area to find a window had indeed been damaged, prompting charges of vandalism against the prisoner.

Hawkins County Sheriff's Office

July 17

A man contacted police after learning he had an outstanding balance on a credit card registered in his name. He had not opened the account, but was given an address for the person who did. The suspect had previously filed his taxes. No charges were immediately filed.

The owner of a mobile home park had fired an employee, then found him outside on a tractor "trying to fix a road." He was again told to stop and made to leave, but before doing so graded the street and grass, causing an estimated $3,000 in damages.

Kingsport Police Department

July 18

As a woman attempted to pick up her daughter from her boyfriend, the man punched her in the head and knocked her off a porch. When she retreated to her car he followed and continued to beat her, then ran back into the home. Witnesses stated he also had a handgun, while responding officer's couldn't get an answer at the door. A K-9 was brought in for a building search and alerted on a small door to a crawl space. After three announcements to come out and receiving no response, the dog was sent in. It bit the suspect on the right shoulder and officers took him into custody. He was arrested for aggravated assault and transported to the hospital for treatment.

July 20

Police responded to the hospital after a man arrived with a laceration. He said it occurred at a market on Center Street, when he visited to talk with a clerk about a female’s pregnancy. According to the accounts of both him and a witness, the discussion "escalated until the store clerk slashed (victim) across the face." A potential weapon used is not specified, nor was the relationships between the people involved. The victim said he was not going to pursue charges. An officer then visited the store to find it was closed, but blood could be seen inside. The case was referred to detectives for further investigation.