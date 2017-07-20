Sullivan County burglars steal dirt bikes, jewelry

According to a Thursday press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred July 7 at 225 Brown Drive. The resident returned home to find the front door open and cabinets inside rummaged through.

Two gold rings were missing from a jewelry box, according to police, along with a pair of dirt bikes that had been on the front porch. On was a red Honda 50cc and the other was a blue Yamaha 50cc. The three suspects also apparently tried to steal a safe, but were unsuccessful in removing it.

Anyone with information on the men, pictured her in surveillance video stills, is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (423) 279-7500.