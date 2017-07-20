Largest meth dump site found in history of SW Va.

Starting at around 7 p.m. Wednesday the Pound P.D. took the lead on a criminal investigation that uncovered the dump site that included the haul of 186 meth 'labs' that had been dumped over an embankment on Old Mill Village Road in Pound. The Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force dubbed the site the largest meth dump on record in the region, according to Pound Police Chief Tony Baker.

Baker thanked the assistance of the Drug Task Force as well as the Wise County Sheriff's Office, Virginia State Police, Dickenson County Sheriff's Office, John Stallard and Jake Cantrell of the Pound Volunteer Fire Department, the Wise County Commonwealth's Attorney's office and Wise County Animal Control.

All were present for the "extensive seizure and processing of evidence" for over five hours at the site, Baker said.

Baker asks that anyone having information to contact him at 276-298-7020.