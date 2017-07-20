Costly traffic study required before Mount Carmel can install red light cameras

In April, the Mount Carmel BMA voted to contract with Redflex to install enforcement cameras at the city’s lone traffic light intersection and to place another camera at 11-W and Englewood Avenue when a traffic light is installed there.

Those are the same cameras that are in place at several red lights throughout Kingsport.

That vote came on the heels of the city’s 11-W speed photo enforcement cameras going offline at the end of March due to a new state law.

City Manager Gary Lawson told the Times-News Wednesday that the state requires a traffic study to be completed before red light camera enforcement can be implemented.

But he recently received a quote to have that study completed for around $11,500.

“The study is going to cost a lot more money than we thought it would, so I’m not going to sign the contract until the board (BMA) approves the expenditure,” Lawson said. “If the board agrees to pay for the study, we’ll move forward. Looking at state law, we’re trying to be legal as possible so there are no challenges if we were to put them up. The state says we need a traffic study conducted by an independent company to count our red light infractions.”

Earlier this year, the city conducted its own study at the intersection of 11-W and Hammond Avenue.

Police Chief Jeff Jackson told the Times-News Wednesday that the MCPD’s internal study revealed an average of 19 red light infractions on 11-W every 12 hours.

Mount Carmel averages 32,000 vehicles per day passing the 11-W and Hammond Avenue intersection.

“I think there’s a need for the red light cameras based on the number of violations we’re seeing,” Jackson said. “We can’t have an officer watching that intersection 24/7. Looking at the video evidence from our own camera, that’s 19 potential accidents. Someone might say 19 isn’t very high, but if you figure 19 in 12 hours, that’s 38 per day, and then multiply that by 30 days, and look at how many potential accidents you have at that intersection in any given month.

“When you talk about 38 violations, and 38 potential accidents, those are just statistical numbers. That doesn’t mean a lot to most people, unless it’s one of your family members or friends who gets killed. They’re just numbers until you have to put a name and a face to them.”

The Mount Carmel BMA is expected to make a decision on whether to pay for the study when it meets again Tuesday evening.

If it is approved, Lawson said, the independent study is expected to be completed within 30 days.

Assuming the city decides to move forward with the red light cameras, it would take another 30 days to get the contract signed.

Then it would take another 60 days minimum for Redflex to install the cameras.

“Obviously this is not something that’s going to be in place anytime soon,” Jackson said. “If and when we do install the cameras, there will be a 30-day grace period before citations are issued, and we will install warning signs well beyond what the state requires. The idea is to get people to stop and make that intersection safer, not to trick them into getting a citation.”