Sammy Lee Cantrell, 41, 170 Lake Cove Road, Mooresburg, was arraigned Wednesday in Hawkins County Sessions Court on charges including possession of Schedule II narcotics with intent to deliver, simple possession of cocaine, possession of a counterfeit controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Around 9 p.m. Monday, HCSO Detective Zachary England reportedly observed a 2003 Ford Explorer cross the center line three times and the fog line four times while traveling westbound on Highway 11-W near the Carters Valley Loop intersection.

Moments earlier, England had heard two BOLO (be on the lookout) reports for a vehicle matching that description driving recklessly on the highway between Rogersville and Surgoinsville.

England conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle driven by Cantrell about a half-mile east of the Route 70 intersection.

Cantrell said he was unable to turn his head from left to right due to a previous back injury, and explained to England that had caused him to be pulled over multiple times in the past.

He stated he was coming from Pikeville, Ky., and there was nothing illegal in his vehicle, although he did have his prescriptions.

“He also stated the bearings were worn out at the front of his vehicle,” England stated in his report. “I noticed Sammy try to stick something between the driver seat.”

A search reportedly revealed Cantrell to be in possession of 55 round blue pills believed to be placebo Oxycodone, as well as one and a half 30 mg Oxycodone pills, half of an Alprazolam pill, a baggy containing about one gram of powder cocaine and $3,630 in cash.

“Sammy advised he has been going to Pike County, Ky,. and selling his prescription pills every month for the past two years,” England said.

Cantrell was released from the Hawkins County Jail Wednesday on $2,500 bond. His next court date is Sept. 18.