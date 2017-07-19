Woman killed in wreck caused by son driving wrong way on 11-W

According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report released Wednesday, Gloria Jean Barnett, 66, of Augusta, Ga. suffered fatal injuries in the accident that occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Her son, Heywood Parkey, 47, of Kingsport suffered minor injuries.

Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday a 1998 Dodge Neon was spotted heading west in the eastbound lane of Highway 11-W near the Church Hill Shopping Center by a Hawkins County EMS ambulance driver.

The Neon, which was driven by Parkey, reportedly drove past the ambulance in the an adjacent eastbound lane in the wrong direction.

The ambulance was carrying a patient to the Holston Valley Medical Center on “emergency traffic.”

EMS personnel reportedly called Hawkins County Central dispatch and reported the wrong way driver.

Just as Central Dispatch was issuing a BOLO (be on the lookout) for the wrong-way Neon, the westbound Neon struck an eastbound tractor trailer head on at the intersection of 11-W and South Central Avenue.

The 2015 Mack tractor was driven by Kyle Shafferman, 60, of Kingsport, and was pulling a trailer loaded with glass from the nearby glass plant.

Shafferman wasn't injured.

The Church Hill Rescue Squad responded to the scene and extricated Parkey and Barnett from the Neon.

Barnett was transported via Wings Air Rescue to the HVMC. There was no information available regarding when she passed away.

Parkey was transported to HVMC via Hawkins County EMS and was treated and released. According to the THP report Parkey was not suspected of alcohol or drug use, although tests were requested as a matter of routine.

The THP Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) responded to the scene to conduct the investigation, which kept the road closed until past 4 a.m. Monday morning.

Attorney General Dan Armstrong told the Times-News Wednesday he is awaiting the results of the CIRT investigation to determine if criminal charges will be filed against Parkey.

Public safety agencies that responded to the crash included the Church hill Fire Department, Church Hill Police Department, Church Hill Rescue Squad, Hawkins County EMS, Hawkins County Sheriff's Office, and Wings air Rescue.