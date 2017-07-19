Lee County man allegedly ransacks girlfriend's apartment searching for pills

On June 24, Leonard Christopher Shupe went to his girlfriend's apartment in Duffield. When he entered, Shupe, 30, 1376 Poor Valley Road, Pennington Gap, is alleged to have choked her and then slapped her on the left side of the face, the report stated.

Shupe reportedly broke personal items and ransacked the apartment, allegedly hunting for pills. The report stated Shupe demanded the victim's medication, which included Subutec, Klonopin, Neurontin and Risperdol. He also allegedly threatened to hurt the victim's family if she called police.

According to the report, the victim refused to turn over her medications to Shupe. He then penetrated her in a search for medication he thought was hidden inside her body, the report said.

When the victim tried to leave the apartment through the front door, Shupe allegedly grabbed her and threw her back into the apartment.

The victim eventually told Shupe where the medication was hidden, in the closet, and he took the pills, a cell phone, a large speaker and nearly $200. He then left.

Warrants were taken out for his arrest. He was charged with grand larceny, strangulation, domestic assault, destruction of property, abduction and sexual battery.

Shupe later returned to the residence with three other females: Michell Biggs, 49, Pennington Gap; Megan Goodman, 28, Pennington Gap; and Honey Lytle, 28, Jonesville. The victim was hiding upstairs when the group arrived. According to a report, he attempted to reach through a window to unlock the door.

Police arrived and arrested all four.

The incident report does not fully state what the women did.

All three women were charged with burglary, conspiring to commit burglary, kidnapping, conspiring to abduct by force, two counts of assault, two counts of conspiring to commit malicious wounding, obstruction of justice, conspiring to obstruct justice, robbery and conspiring to commit robbery by violence.

Additionally, Lytle and Goodman were charged with larceny less than $200.

Shupe is being charged with burglary, conspire to commit burglary, two counts of kidnapping, conspire to commit abduction, obstruction of justice, conspire to commit obstruction of justice, three counts of assault, two counts of conspiring to commit malicious wounding, robbery, conspiring to commit robbery by violence, two counts of larceny less than $200, strangulation and vandalism.

His next scheduled court appearance is Aug. 10.