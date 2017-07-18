Rogersville water superintendent suspended amid investigation into missing $69K

Commissioners were adamant, however, that they don’t suspect Hatchett of criminal wrongdoing, although they believe he was clearly negligent.

Last week Hatchett informed the commissioners that $69,000 in cash was missing from a bank bag that was in his vehicle. He had reportedly intended to deposit the funds in the bank, but got sidetracked by a major leak and other ongoing projects.

Water Commission Chairman Ed Pace told the Times-News that Hatchett immediately suspected who might have taken the funds. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now in charge of the case.

Hatchett didn’t attend a special called Water Commission meeting held Tuesday evening at city hall. Commissioner Bill Pearson said Hatchett had been “off” since reporting the missing funds, although he was still being paid and was still working on some pending projects.

At the outset of the meeting, the commission attempted to address the flaws in the system that led to the incident. Until a couple of years ago, an office staff member was responsible for making bank deposits, but when that person died, the vacant position wasn’t filled.

Since then, the bank deposits have been made by whoever was available in the office, and oftentimes that was Hatchett.

Pace said Hatchett told him the bank bag was in his vehicle for days, although he didn’t know exactly how long. When a staff member realized the deposits weren’t reflected in the bank account, Hatchett checked the bag in his vehicle and found that all the cash had been removed and only check receipts were left.

Pearson said board members have to shoulder some of the blame for this incident because they didn’t fill the office vacancy and they allowed Hatchett to take on too many responsibilities.

Board members agreed that Hatchett has become burned out by the job, just like his predecessors.

Pearson suggested some remedies for those problems such as an armed police escort for employees making bank deposits, adding a credit card swiper for customer payments so there’s less cash, and creating an office manager position that would take some of those responsibilities off Hatchett’s plate.

Commissioner Mark DeWitte said he believes an online payment system would alleviate some of that workload form office staff.

City Attorney Bill Phillips, who attended the meeting via conference call, told the commission those are issues that must be dealt with by City Recorder Glenn Hutchens, who is also city treasurer.

Phillips told the commission its main purpose for meeting Tuesday was to determine what disciplinary action Hatchett would receive.

At a minimum, Phillips said, the commission should suspend Hatchett for the duration of the TBI investigation, although the city attorney presented termination as an option. Phillips said he couldn’t recommend allowing Hatchett to continue conducting water department business while the investigation is ongoing, even if the work is done outside the office.

Pearson noted that Hatchett is currently at the center of two crucial sewer projects, including a grant application, which are needed for the Rogersville system to meet state regulations. Those projects cannot move forward without Hatchett, Pearson noted.

“I hate it, probably as bad or worse than anyone on this board,” DeWitte said. “But we have an obligation to maintain the integrity of the water department. Sean is a friend of mine. Sean is a good worker. Sean has done wonders for the water department. But we have an obligation.”

Commissioners were very reluctant to suspend Hatchett, although the vote was unanimous to do so with pay, and with no access to the water department, pending the outcome of the TBI investigation. Pearson took the longest time to cast his vote.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do, and he’s right in the middle of it,” Pearson said.

Commissioners opted not to appoint an interim superintendent. They said everyone in the department knows their job, and in the meantime each commissioner will spend as much time as they can in the Water Department office to lend a hand.

The Water Commission will evaluate how things are running without an interim superintendent when it meets again on Aug. 15 at 6 p.m.