Mall flasher claims he was 'entrapped' in bathroom stall

Hawkins County Sheriff's Office

July 13

A Rogersville resident called police after finding a black snake in his mailbox. He named a possible suspect — his daughter's ex-boyfriend — adding that the man had recently threatened to kill himself in the driveway.

A man claimed that while he was drinking beer with a woman beside Cherokee Lake, two unknown people pulled up, held a knife to his throat and "demanded his jewelry." To try and escape, according to his account, he jumped in the water and swam around, but eventually tired out and had to come ashore. The assailants were waiting and made him drive to his house — saying they were going to take his money — but fled once they arrived at the residence. The reporting officer says the alleged victim gave numerous conflicting statements on the incident, and was caught in "several lies." He was advised, "to contact me if he wanted to explain the rest of the incident."

July 15

After a woman denied her brother's request for money, he threatened to bust the windshield out of her car. When she told him he doesn't "have the balls," he tossed a brick into the glass and shattered it, then spit on her. He was not immediately located, while she was advised to pursue private prosecution.

Kingsport Police Department

July 14

Due to "ongoing problems" between his wife and one of her coworkers, a man visited her place of employment, a West Stone Drive fast food restaurant. As he spoke in the parking lot with the other employee — telling him "there is no need to be disrespectful to my wife" — the man pulled a knife. The husband knocked it out of his hand, but a brief struggle ensued with the suspect regaining control of the weapon. He then held it to the victim's neck and threatened to slit his throat. Police were not able to immediately locate the suspect, whom management advised would be fired, with the case sent to detectives for follow up investigation.

July 15

Shortly after 3 a.m., a resident of Jackson Street awoke to find an unknown man standing in his house. The suspect ran out and then through neighboring lawns — leaving his shirt and shoes in the living room — but was soon located by an officer on Clinchfield Street. He was determined to be drunk and was arrested for public intoxication, offering no explanation for being in the complainant's home. Entry had been made by breaking out a glass window on a door, but the victim declined to pursue charges against the stranger.

As a loss prevention officer used the restroom at Belk in the Fort Henry Mall, a man in the neighboring stall stuck his foot under the partition, rubbing it against the employee's. He then "displayed his penis under the barrier." The suspect was detained and police were called to the store. In subsequent questioning, he claimed the loss prevention officer "had 'entrapped' him by also touching his foot." When told he was under arrest he began to fight with police, leading to him being Tasered and punched before he was subdued. He was then booked into jail for indecent exposure and resisting arrest.