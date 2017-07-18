Johnson City dentist arrested on stalking, weapons charges in Gate City

On Monday, Gate City Police officer Lucas Shelley spotted a white 2009 Porsche SUV with Texas plates on West Jackson Street. Dr. Joseph Norman, 39, 2306 East Lakeview Drive, Johnson City, was identified as the driver.

Shelley knew of a prior stalking charge against Norman and a protective order that was placed against him on July 5, according to the criminal complaint. Norman was to have no contact with his ex-girlfriend unless they were exchanging their children or discussing exchanging custody.

The criminal complaint stated Norman pulled into a dead end road, backed out and then parked in front of his ex-girlfriend's home in Gate City. A traffic stop was initiated a few minutes past midnight.

Norman was the only person in the vehicle and was arrested for violating the protective order, the release said.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers found a loaded high capacity shotgun, a loaded Glock .45 caliber handgun, a large 12' knife, a wooden baseball bat and a pair of black tactical gloves. The criminal complaint said all the weapons were within reaching distance of Norman.

Norman allegedly flexed up when being arrested and had to be forcefully placed in handcuffs, the complaint stated. The victim and her children were unaware Norman was near the house.

He was charged with violating a protective order (armed with a weapon) which is a felony, misdemeanor stalking, two counts of transporting a gun while under protective order, concealed weapons and attempt to flee from a law enforcement officer.

Norman went before a magistrate and was transported to the Duffield Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.