Jeff Markland, head of the Criminal Investigation Division for the Carter County Sheriff's Department, said no arrests had been made and the case remained open.

Markland confirmed the woman had been assaulted, but said investigators had not determined whether there had been a sexual assault.

Sgt. David Tranbarger said he spoke with the victim at Johnson City Medical Center on Friday afternoon, but her face and jaw were too severely swollen for her to speak.

