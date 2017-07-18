Couple accused of attacking Hawkins deputy who responded to parking complaint

During what was described as a 10 minute fight, the couple allegedly punched HCSO Cpl. Sam Wilhoit several times and briefly took his taser from him.

As of Monday Celia Andrea Adams, 30, 333 Sulphur Springs Road, Rogersville, remained held in the Hawkins County Jail on $30,000 bond.

Her alleged accomplice, Mitchell Todd Baker, 29, same address was being held without bond and will appear in Sessions Court on Aug. 2.

The incident occurred on July 8, shortly after 7 p.m., when HCSO Cpl. Sam Wilhoit responded to a complaint of vehicles parked in the roadway at a residence on the 400 block of Sulphur Springs Road.

He spoke to the occupant of a residence who told Wilhoit he would make sure everyone would move their vehicles.

Wilhoit said he then traveled out Sulphur Springs and turned around, and when he came back by that same location he observed Baker and Allen out by the road. Baker took off running as soon as he spotted Wilhoit.

Allen then reportedly told Wilhoit she didn’t know who the male was, and she walked back to the residence.

“When she reached the porch the male subject later identified as Mitchell Todd Baker started cursing at Ms. Allen and slapped her,” Wilhoit said. “When he saw me exit my unit he ran into the residence to a hallway that was covered by a sheet. Upon reaching the front door Ms. Allen attempted to block me from entering the residence but was pushed out of the way.”

Wilhoit added, “After entering the residence I walked to the hallway and Mr. Baker charged me in an attempt to knock me down. I was able to take Mr. Baker to the ground and he began to swing his fists, striking me in the face. I attempted to deploy my taser three times with a drive stun due to Mr. Baker removing my deployment cartridge, with no affects.”

During the fight Allen allegedly punched Wilhoit in the face several times and ripped his uniform in several places.

He attempted to contact Central Dispatch with his hand radio several times but was unable to, and at one point Baker had allegedly taken Wilhoit’s taser from him, but Wilhoit was able to get it back.

Baker then allegedly grabbed a pipe and attempted to strike Wilhoit. When Wilhoit managed to pull his gun, Baker dropped the pipe and fled on foot into a wooded area.

Allen was arrested at the scene and charged with assault on an officer, resisting arrest and vandalism.

Baker was arrested July 10, on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and vandalism.

At the time of the altercation Baker was free on bond from a misdemeanor theft arrest that took place June 27, and a gun charge that took place June 19. His court dates on those charges is Aug. 2 as well.

He was also on probation stemming from a conviction last year for reckless driving, misdemeanor reckless endangerment, and illegal use of an off-road vehicle as a result of a high speed chase on an ATV.