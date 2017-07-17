Rogersville police nab couple on meth trafficking, felony gun charges

On July 10 Rogersville Police Department officers Andy Banks and Cambren Gibson, went to 742 Vista Drive after receiving information that Grainger County fugitive Chad Edward Spears, 33, of Rutledge was staying there.

Upon their arrival they met Mandy Jane Davis, 30, of that address, who allegedly stated that Spears wasn't there.

While they were talking to Davis, however, officers allegedly observed a screen being pushed out from inside the apartment window.

"Mandy pushed the screen back, and we observed Chad raise the window in an attempt to get out," Banks stated in his report.

Spears then ran out of the apartment through an attached open garage. He was apprehended in a nearby wooded area following a brief foot pursuit.

Upon searching Spears officers allegedly located a trick "Red Bull" can with a false bottom where nine baggies of meth were hidden, as well as some crushed Xanax pills and three pieces of pills believed to be Buprenorphine.

Spears allegedly stated there was stolen property in the back of Davis's truck located in the garage.

Upon inspecting the truck officers allegedly observed a .380 High Point pistol in plain view. The gun was loaded with seven rounds in the clip and one round in the chamber.

Officers also allegedly observed two syringes and digital scales in plain view on Davis's dresser.

Spears was charged with possession of meth for resale, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, simple possession of Schedule III narcotics, simple possession of Schedule IV narcotics and resisting arrest.

As of Monday he remained held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 31.

Upon her arrival at jail Davis admitted she had narcotics hidden in her body. A female jailer took her to a restroom where she removed a baggy of meth, two Buprenorphine pills and a straw which were hidden in her genitals.

Davis was charged with possession of meth for resale, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, simple possession of Schedule III narcotics and filing a false report.

As of Monday she remained held int he Hawkins County Jail on $50,000 bond pending a July 31 preliminary hearing.

