Police: Kingsport man arrested with $7K in fake money

According to a Monday press release from the Wise County Virginia Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on July 4. Deputies responded to a citizen complaint on Wise Norton Road, speaking with a victim who was allegedly given $300 in counterfeit currency "to take him out of town.".

A suspect was reportedly identified as Jason Ira Massengill, 38, of 1629 Lynn Ave. Kingsport He was later located at the Auto Zone in Norton, and allegedly in possession of more than $7,000 in fake bnbills.He was arrested and charged with uttering counterfeit money and possession of counterfeit money.

The Wise County Sheriff's Office says Massengill "has also been linked to other counterfeit money cases throughout the region." Anyone with information about counterfeit money, or believes they have been a victim, is asked to contact the WCSO Sgt. Duane Phillips at (276) 328-3756 or by email, dphillips@wiseso.net.