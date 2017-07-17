Indian Creek man shoots self following domestic call

At around 4:19 p.m. Saturday Wise County Central Dispatch received a 911 call of a domestic disturbance at 7764 Indian Creek Rd. in Wise. The female caller advised she had been physically assaulted by her husband, Scottie Lynn Hamilton, and at the time of the call was in a bedroom loading a gun.

The woman hid in a bathroom with the door locked, and the WCSO said Hamilton fired two shots through the door. A deputy arrived on the scene and was able to safely bring the woman out of the house.

A Town of Wise police officer then arrived on the scene and heard a gunshot inside the residence. Deputies and other officers set up a containment perimeter around the home to await the arrival of a SCSO negotiator and the Sheriff's Response Team.

The WCSO said negotiators arrived and attempted unsuccessfully for about an hour to make contact with Hamilton by phone and a public address system. The Sheriff's Response Team then inserted a robot into the residence to conduct a search and attempt further negotations. Hamilton was found on a bed with no response.

Hamilton was discovered dead with a single gunshot wound to the head. The WCSO said its Criminal Investigative Division is in charge of the ongoing investigation pending recipt of medical examiner reports.