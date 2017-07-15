Car fire forces evacuation of Bloomingdale apartment building

BLOOMINGDALE — Several occupants of a Bloomingdale apartment building escaped without injury Saturday evening after a car burst into flames in the parking lot.

The car was a complete loss, but the apartment building located on Bloomingdale Pike just east of the Darlington Road intersection received damage to the front of the building including the stairs to the second floor.

A man who asked not to be identified told the Times-News at the scene that shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday he was visiting his aunt in a downstairs apartment when a friend arrived and parked in front of the apartment building.

Moments later the vehicle erupted in flames and all occupants of the building quickly exited.

The witness said his friend’s car had been running fine and the fire was a complete surprise.

The Bloomingdale Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the car and building.