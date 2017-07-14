Kingsport man charged in Thursday stabbing

According to incident reports filed at the Kingsprot Police Department on Thursday, officers began looking for Shannon B. Bowlin, 41, shortly before 7 p.m. That's when a man arrived at Indian Path Medical Center with stab wounds to his back and forearm.

While the victim, 44, was receiving treatment, he gave statements on what had occurred. He said he had gone to Bowlin's residence at Pinecrest Apartments to check on Bowlin's girlfriend.

According to the victim's account, Bowlin had assaulted the woman a few nights prior. She had allegedly sought refuge with him immediately after the incident, but later went back to Bowlin. Police say that while at Bowlin's residence on Thursday, the two men had an altercation and the victim was stabbed multiple times.

After interviews at the hospital, officers responded to Bowlin's apartment on Lynda Lane. No one was home and Bowlin's Jeep was gone, but the victim had apparently left "a blood trail" across the patio, down the steps and to the parking lot.

At about 10 p.m., a patrol officer spotted Bowlin's vehicle outside North Plaza Package on Lynn Garden Drive. As Bowlin walked out after making a purchase, police approached.

Bowlin was allegedly uncooperative with officer's commands, leading to him being held at gunpoint. He reportedly talked over an unidentified female who was sitting in his vehicle, and yelled at officers to, "call my mom and dad." He then instructed the woman to contact his parents so they would come and retrieve his Jeep.

Refusing to "quit talking and listen," according to police, officers took Bowlin to the ground, securing him on his stomach. He was charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest and booked into the city jail. He also had an outstanding warrant out of Sullivan County for violation of probation.

Bowlin was scheduled for arraignment on Friday morning. Police records do not specify the severity of injuries to the victim.