Kingsport coal mining company pleads guilty to giving advance notice of safety inspections

Mill Branch Coal, LLC, entered the guilty plea this week in the United States District Court in Abingdon to violating the Federal Mine Safety and Health Act. The company pled guilty to one count of providing advance notice of safety inspections.

According to the plea agreement, Mill Branch Coal paid $260,538 to the United States Department of Labor for criminal fines and obligations. In addition, the company was placed on probation for two years.

In 2015, from January to June, employees at the Dorchester mine in Wise County used an underground texting system to give employees advanced notice that the United States Mine Safety and Health Administration inspectors were on the premises, the release stated.

Advanced notice was also given when Mill Branch's internal auditors and inspectors from the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy were on the premises.

After evidence of the advanced warnings were uncovered in June 2015, both Mill Branch Coal and Mine Safety conducted investigations into the illegal activity by Mill Branch employees, according to the release. The employees who gave the warnings were terminated and remedial action was taken to prevent the activity in the future.

“MSHA believes that mine inspections should be conducted when mines are operating under actual working conditions," Patricia W. Silvey, deputy assistant secretary for MSHA said in the release. "The Agency appreciates Mill Branch’s swift, remedial action to address this problem."

The investigation was conducted by the Norton Office of the Mine Safety and Health Administration. Assistant United States Attorney Randy Ramseyer prosecuted the case for the US.