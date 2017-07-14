KPD: Man shoots gun at juvenile in Borden Park

The incident occurred Thursday evening at the park, located at 901 Lamont Street. Kingsport police say a 35-year-old woman drove to the Justice Center to report the incident, accompanied by the juvenile victim.

According to the 14-year-old’s account, he had been walking near the park when he heard someone call his name. He turned to see Tyrone Charles Taylor, age 30, whom is alleged to have made "prior threats to shoot him."

The scared boy then locked himself in a bathroom at Borden Park, hiding out there for about an hour before calling an adult friend to come get him. When that woman arrived in her vehicle and they started to leave, Taylor allegedly reappeared and shot a gun in their direction. Police believe at least three rounds were fired. The victims then drove immediately to the police department.

Officers responded to Borden and immediately found Taylor, 3824 Eastline Drive, Apt. 60, still at the park. He was taken into custody without incident. On Friday afternoon he remained held on $30,000 bond.

The nature of Taylor's feud with the juvenile is not specified in a press release. The Kingsport Police Department blocks reports containing juveniles from public release.

The 18-acre Borden park is one of the most wooded parks in the city, located in the heart of the Borden community. It already has a number of amenities — playground equipment, walking paths, tennis and basketball courts, disc golf course — but is scheduled for a major upgrade over the next three years.

Recently, Kingsport was awarded a $450,000 grant from the Tennessee Department of Health for Project Diabetes. Kitty Frazier, parks and recreation manager for the city, said the grant will be used for infrastructure improvements at the park.