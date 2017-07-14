Burglar stabs woman with screwdriver at ex-boyfriend's home

Rogersville Police Department

July 10

A man told police that his neighbor had obtained his credit card, then used it to make $423 in fraudulent purchases. One transaction was made at Walmart for $50, the rest were for pizzas from area restaurants.

Officers visited Vista Road to serve a warrant. A female who answered the door claimed the wanted man wasn't present, but he was spotted jumping out of a window and attempting to flee. After a brief chase he was apprehended, while a pat down found meth and pills in his possession. Meanwhile, a search of the woman's apartment located drug paraphernalia and a stolen gun. While she was being booked into jail, she asked to be escorted to the restroom — then removed a "tape wrapped pouch" from an orifice of her body. It contained meth, a cut straw and two pills, spurring additional charges against her.

Kingsport Police Department

July 12

At a West Stone Drive gas station, a customer alerted the clerk to a man who was outside "beating a woman." The suspect entered, went to the restroom to wash his hands, then brought a drink to the counter: "You better have me checked out before the police get here, or I'll stomp your ass." An officer arrived to find the victim in a car and bleeding. Though she claimed, "He didn't do anything," he was arrested for assault.

July 14

As a man was being booked into jail for trespassing, officers received information that he may have drugs hidden on his body. When questioned, he denied the accusation, but a search located marijuana between the cheeks of his buttocks. He was additionally charged with simple possession and introduction of contraband.

Hawkins County Sheriff's Office

July 11

Shortly before 1 a.m., police were alerted to a woman "stabbed in the head" at a Church Hill home. Responding deputies found a car attempting to flee and had to forcibly remove the driver, learning she had found the victim "in bed with her ex-boyfriend." She left after the initial discovery, according to her account, but later returned and entered without permission. A fight ensued between all three parties, with the suspect wielding a screwdriver to stab the other woman in the head. She was arrested for aggravated assault, driving on revoked and especially aggravated burglary. A police report does not specify the extent of the other woman's injuries, or if they required medical attention.