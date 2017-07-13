Stone Drive motorist triggers crash with SCSO deputy

The incident occurred Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. According to a crash report at the Kingsport Police Department, SCSO Deputy Dustin Lindholm, 33, was traveling east on East Stone Drive and approaching Pinebrook Drive.

Meanwhile, a 2008 Mazda 3 was exiting the parking lot of Texas Roadhouse and attempting to turn left onto westbound lanes. Kingsport police report the driver, Jack Miller, 75, pulled directly in front of Lindholm's Dodge Charger. The squad car hit the driver's side of Miller's car, inflicting disabling damage to each vehicle.

Both Miller and his passenger, Kathy Brooks, 59, were transported by EMS to Holston Valley Medical Center with incapacitating injuries. The KPD charged Miller with failure to yield.

SCSO Public Information Officer Kristen Quon says that Lindholm also went to the hospital to be checked for minor injuries and was released. Occupants of both vehicles were wearing their seatbelts.

Editor's note: Publication of this story was delayed a day, due to City of Kingsport computers going down on Wednesday, preventing access to police reports.