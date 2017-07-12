Workers, drilling rigs set to flood back to Boone Dam

The Tennessee Valley Authority recently paused its drilling and grouting operation to install more sensors along the Boone Dam embankment after a test of its work in November indicated the data didn’t give engineers as much information as they wanted.

Work began winding down in early spring, but during this pause, crews continued with exploratory drilling along the embankment.

“We realized that we had some areas of the embankment that we didn’t have as clear or as detailed of a data set as we needed,” said Jim Hopson, the public relations manager for the Tennessee Valley Authority. “What we’re doing is basically constructing a building up to 30 stories underground, and you’re doing that without being able to see it.”

