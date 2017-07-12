Man arrested after firing 'handgun' in Kingsport parking lots

Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office

July 7

Deputies visited a Church Hill home to serve a warrant for failure to pay child support. While officers were talking to a female at the door, the wanted man could be heard talking inside: “What?” The deputies then entered the residence and found him hiding under a bathroom sink. He was additionally charged with evading arrest.

July 9

In a “littering” complaint from a Rogersville home, a resident reported seeing a car stop outside and a boy “get out and defecate on her lawn.” A tag number for the vehicle was provided to police.

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office

July 9

As a Piney Flats man was at a neighbor’s house for a cookout, his ex-girlfriend arrived and “caused two separate physical altercations” with another woman. When she retreated to his home, he followed, finding her inside and armed with a steak knife. Though she threatened to kill him if he tried to enter the residence, he told police that he tried to “sneak in” another door. While doing so, he was slashed multiple times on the back. The woman admitted to the incident — saying he “didn’t take up for her” at the barbecue — and was arrested for aggravated assault.

Kingsport Police Department

July 6

Police were called to Walmart on Stone Drive, where a man in the parking lot was “making his hand in a gun gesture ... acting like he was shooting people.” When located, the suspect claimed he was just aggravated due to his girlfriend leaving him at the store, and management declined to pursue charges. He was told to leave and agreed to do so. Less than 30 minutes later, officers were dispatched to the nearby Sonic Drive-In. There, the same individual was making the same “shooting” motion — and also “chasing customers.” An officer notes he did not appear intoxicated. Nonetheless, he was booked into jail for disorderly conduct.

July 7

At 2 a.m., police were dispatched to a West Stone Drive gas station, where a man had locked himself in the bathroom for two hours. According to an employee, the suspect had exited briefly to yell “someone was out to kill him,” then re-entered. An officer could get no response at the door and had to pry it open with a crowbar. The suspect was arrested without further incident for disorderly conduct. He was additionally charged with vandalism due to his lack of cooperation, forcing the officer to damage the door.

July 10

An intoxicated man was denied beer at an East Stone Drive restaurant. He then ordered $50 in food and departed without paying, according to employees, taking the items with him. Police traced the suspect to a nearby motel and learned he had rented a room. They found the door ajar and him passed out inside, while a to-go box was at the foot of the bed. Once awakened, he dashed out the door and behind the motel, but was grabbed as he tried to negotiate a set of stairs. Though charged with multiple offenses, he was not jailed, but instead admitted to a hospital. Police had received information that he had possibly ingested up to 30 Xanax.