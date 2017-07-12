Police officers in Scott County under criminal investigation

Court documents identify Jeff Spicer as the officer with the SCSO who is under investigation. He is currently suspended from the sheriff's office. The VSP officer is identified as Matthew Phillips. Requests to a VSP spokesperson about his employment status were unanswered as of 3:30 p.m.

Authorities involved in the cases are currently declining to comment on what charges they could be facing. But the investigation into Spicer does not come from his duties as an officer, according to a source. More details will be made available after the case is presented to the grand jury, most likely in early August.

Marcus McClung, Scott County Commonwealth Attorney, confirmed the officers were under investigation on Wednesday. He said his office was presented evidence against the officers sometime last month.

His office had to petition the court for a special prosecutor for both cases.

"Our office is deemed to have an ethical conflict because it is an officer with pending cases," he said. "It's an officer that has testified for us in the past. So there's an automatic pending ethical violation if I go forward."

On June 1, Judge John C. Kilgore appointed Brian Patton, the Commonwealth's Attorney for Russell County, to be in charge of the case, according to court documents. The next day, Kilgore and Scott County Judge Jeffrey S. Hamilton recused themselves and appointed Judge Chad S. Dotson to hear the cases.

McClung was back in court to ask for a special prosecutor on June 14 for the investigation involving Phillips. Hamilton appointed Patton to be special prosecutor for that case on June 16, the documents stated.

Patton said he could not comment on the investigation.

"Both of them involve ongoing investigations being conducted by various law enforcement agencies," he said. "I can't release any details at this time."