The wreck happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Unaka Springs Road. According to the THP report, Eduardo Martinez Torres, 19, of Erwin, was driving a 1992 Ford Ranger pickup, headed north on Unaka Springs Road when he lost control.

The truck went off the right side of the road, down an embankment, sideswiped a tree and then struck another tree head-on.

