Traffic check in Scott County leads to meth bust

On July 6, officers with the Scott County Sheriff's Office were conducting a traffic check on Route 58. A silver Mercury, driven by Michael Eugene Schoen Jr.,37, was stopped. When officers asked for his driver's license, Schoen allegedly hesitated and then reportedly advised his license was suspended.

Schoen was asked to exit the vehicle and something was observed in his pocket. Schoen reportedly told deputies it was a pipe. During a search of Schoen's person, a loaded pistol was found in his waistband, according to the release.

A subsequent search of the vehicle found more than 27 grams of methamphetamine, numerous baggies, scales, several pills and more than $1,000 in cash.

Schoen was arrested and charged with possession of meth over 10 grams, possession of firearm with schedule I and II drugs, possession of morphine, possession of schedule IV drugs, possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license.

A passenger in the vehicle, identified as Lance Edward Stapleton, was also reportedly found with a pipe and syringe. He was charged with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.