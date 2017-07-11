Former CSX welder sentenced in theft case

George W. Myers, of Telford, appeared in U.S. District Court in Greeneville on Monday and was sentenced to three months in prison followed by three months of home detention with electronic monitoring.

In addition, Myers was ordered to be on probation for three years following his release, to perform 150 hours of community service and pay $327,727 in restitution.

Myers, who pleaded guilty to the charge in March, faced up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Prosecutors say Myers fraudulently obtained just over $362,000 in benefits from the U.S. Railroad Retirement Board, consisting of $327,000 in annuity payments and $35,000 in health benefits.

According to the plea agreement, Myers worked as a welder for CSX Trans from October 1978 until August 2000. A few months later, Myers filed an initial application for disability, and from December 2000 through April 2007, he received intermittent disability payments while the application was the subject of litigation.

Following numerous denials and subsequent appeals, Myers was finally awarded ongoing disability payments retroactive to July 2004 and Medicare coverage retroactive to January 2007. Court records state Myers continued to receive full annuity payments and Medicare coverage from July 2004 through September 2016.

During this whole process, prosecutors say, Myers signed forms on multiple occasions indicating that he understood that failing to report work and earnings promptly was a crime punishable by federal law and could result in criminal prosecution and/or penalty deductions from his annuity payments.

Despite this, Myers submitted disability update reports where he falsely represented that he had not worked for anyone or for himself and his medical condition kept him from working, the plea agreement states.

More specifically, Myers indicated in February 2006 he was not at all able to dress himself, was not at all able to perform outdoor chores, did not expect to work during the next 12 months and had not been self-employed in the last 12 months.

However, in the plea agreement, Myers admitted to working for various people and companies between August 2004 and October 2016. Some of the work included performing physically demanding contracting, repair, and maintenance work for at least two individuals who paid him approximately $58,612 for his work.

The Railroad Retirement Board, Office of the Inspector General conducted the investigation.