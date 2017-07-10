Murder warrant issued in Bristol shooting

According to Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Kristen Quon, Johnny Royston Jr., 36, was believed to be at a home in the Bristol section of the county. When officers approached the residence on Cook Hollow Road, Royston allegedly fled on a motorcycle, then dropped the bike nearby and jumped a fence.

Later on Sunday, Royston was spotted in his mother's vehicle at a Shell station on Lee Highway in Bristol, Va. Quon says that Royston again ran from the scene to avoid arrest.

Over the weekend, the SCSO referred to Royston as a person of interest in the death of Rowdy Yates, 44. Yates was found early Saturday morning with a gunshot wound to the head, lying beside a camper at 543 Eatons Private Drive.

Police tell the Times-News that Royston and Yates had apparently been friends, while two women who are acquaintances of Royston were believed to have been at the murder scene on Friday night. Quon says the women were later located at the Dollar General on Highway 421, where they were buying camping supplies, and brought in for questioning.

A murder warrant was then issued in Sullivan County against Royston. He is also wanted for violation of probation in Virginia, where his original charge was possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Quon says detectives are still working to determine a motive. Over the weekend, the SCSO issued numerous press releases on Royston, including photos of vehicles he was possibly driving. Quon says two of those vehicles have since been recovered and impounded, and are believed to have been borrowed from Royston's friends or relatives.

Royston's family has a history of violent crimes. His father, Johnny Royston Sr., was released from prison in 2009. His incarceration stemmed from pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter and arson in Sullivan County in 2000. That was for the 1998 death of his live-in girlfriend, 20-year-old Debbie Kay Hyatt, whom he set on fire.

In 2012, Royston Sr. was found guilty of rape and attempted murder in Sullivan County court and sentenced to 50 years. That was spurred by an incident two years earlier, when he reportedly drugged a woman's drink at a State Street bar. She later woke up naked and bound with ropes at Royston Sr.'s camper off Highway 421, escaping after she smashed a coffee pot over his head.

Tennessee's criminal history of Royston Jr. includes aggravated robbery and attempted armed robbery. He is considered armed and dangerous, with police urging anyone who spots him to immediately dial 911.