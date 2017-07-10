Hawkins man charged with attempted murder in shooting

Around 3:35 p.m. Friday the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office responded to 869 Thorps Chapel Road, Rogersville, in reference to a male lying on the front porch with multiple gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival at the scene, Sheriff's Deputies found Tommy Albritton, 28, 113 Bert Price Road, Rogersville, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his left side. He was transported via helicopter to Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport and is in serious condition.

During the course of the investigation, police reportedly learned that Albritton was at the residence of Jimmy Dwayne Taylor, 45, of 115 Taylor Lane, Rogersville, when an altercation between the two occurred.

According to a press release, HCSO detectives have charged Taylor with attempted first-degree murder. No additional details were immediately released.