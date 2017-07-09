SCSO still looking for Royston, but not Suzuki Sidekick 

BLOUNTVILLE — The search for a man wanted in connection with a Bristol homicide is continuing, and authorities are asking anyone who has information about the incident or the fugitive’s whereabouts to come forward.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office began searching for Johnny Royston Jr. after deputies were called to 543 Eatons Private Drive at 12:20 a.m. Saturday, said SCSO Public Information Officer Kristen Quon in a news release.

Police discovered Rowdy Yates, 44, unconscious with an apparent gunshot wound. He was lying beside a camper in the woods behind the residence.

Sullivan County EMS responded to the scene and after several minutes confirmed that Yates had died.

The caller stated the victim had been at the camper with Royston and two unknown females Friday evening.

The SCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division canvassed the area for potential evidence and witnesses.

Quon said that investigators consider Royston armed and dangerous.

Late Saturday, authorities said they believed that Royston might be driving a white Suzuki Sidekick, but on Sunday evening Quon said police think he is no longer in the SUV.

Previously, the SCSO had been searching for a Land Rover, then a Nissan pickup, both of which were recovered.

Royston has outstanding felony arrest warrants out of Virginia for violation of probation with the original charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Quon noted that Sheriff Wayne Anderson encourages anyone with information to contact the SCSO at (423) 279-7500 immediately.