'A person of interest' sought in early morning Bristol homicide

Saturday at 12:20 a.m., officers responded to 543 Eatons Private Drive in Bristol, Tenn.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim, Rowdy Yates, 44, unconscious with an apparent gunshot wound. Yates was lying beside a camper in the woods behind the residence.

Sullivan County EMS responded and after several minutes confirmed that Yates had died.

The caller stated the victim had been at the camper with Johnny Royston Jr. and two unknown females earlier Friday evening.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene to canvass the area for potential evidence and witnesses.

At this time, Royston is a person of interest for the investigation. He is believed to be driving a maroon Land Rover Discovery, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Royston also has outstanding felony arrest warrants out of Virginia for violation of probation with the original charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

The release noted Anderson would like to encourage anyone with information regarding this homicide to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (423) 279-7500 immediately.

No further information is available at this time.