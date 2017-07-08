July Fourth holiday weekend traffic fatalities rise in Virginia

During the four-day weekend counting period, the VSP said nine people died in as many crashes statewide, one more than last year on the commonwealth’s highways.

The fatal crashes occurred in Norfolk and the counties of Amherst, Dinwiddie, Fairfax, Henrico, Montgomery, Orange, Rockingham and Surry. VSP troopers also responded to and investigated a total of 671 crashes statewide during the four-day stretch.

Of the six passenger vehicle fatalities, four of those killed were not wearing seat belts. Separate crashes in Norfolk and Fairfax County claimed the lives of two pedestrians attempting to cross a street, and in Rockingham County a motorcyclist was killed in a head-on collision with a drunk driver. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

“Sadly, the number of fatalities on our highways increased this year during the holiday, which is unacceptable,” said VSP Superintendent Col. W. Steven Flaherty.

“A moment is all that it takes for a crash to occur, but taking a moment before you drive to put on your seat belt or your helmet, to put the phone down or make the decision not to drive drunk or drugged could save a life. When we get behind the wheel, we all need to do our part to make our travels as safe as possible.”

The VSP participated in Operation CARE (Combined Accident Reduction Effort) over the July Fourth holiday weekend, resulting in 10,238 speeding citations, 2,677 reckless driving citations, 922 safety belt violations, 308 child restraint violations and 114 people charged with driving while intoxicated.