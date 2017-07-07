Vandals 'tagging' downtown Kingsport

According to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department:

"Kingsport Police Department Detectives are attempting to identify two suspects who are responsible for brazenly vandalizing several Downtown Kingsport buildings with spray-painted graffiti, a practice typically referred to as 'tagging.' While this practice is not as common in Kingsport as it is in larger cities, unfortunately it does happen here periodically. Graffiti serves as an aesthetic blight, and subsequent clean-up costs to municipalities and private business owners can be significant.

"On June 12, 2017 at approximately 10:30 PM, the suspects were captured on surveillance video, both in front of, as well as in the alley behind Urban Synergy, located at 247 Broad Street in Downtown Kingsport. A male suspect commits the act, while his female accomplice serves as a lookout. Both suspects appear to have a light complexion and a slim build. The male appears to have long dark hair, while the female appears to have blonde hair fashioned in a ponytail.

"While the actual property damage and cost of cleanup at this location alone will easily exceed $1,000 (making this crime a felony), the same duo is believed to likely be responsible for similar graffiti spray-painted recently at a minimum of five other locations throughout the Downtown Kingsport area."

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Kingsport police at (423) 229-9429 or (423) 246-9111. Tips can also be submitted online: https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us