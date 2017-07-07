Safe swiped from Kingsport's LampLight Theatre

According to records at the Kingsport Police Department, Wednesday morning officers were called to Lamplight Theatre on Broad Street. An employee found that since Monday evening, someone had gained entry to the building and removed a safe from an office.

Lamplight was closed for business on Tuesday for the Fourth of July parade, according to an incident report, but "several people" had been at the theater. Items contained in the missing safe included nearly $1,000 cash, 10 Food City gift cards, two credit cards and a check for $3,500.

According to KPD Public Information Officer Tom Patton, one of the suspects later altered the stolen check, making it payable to himself, and cashed it at a bank. Meanwhile, several purchases totaling more $1,000 have fraudulently been charged to a stolen Lowe’s credit card.

Fortunately, cameras had recently been installed in the theater, with a check of their footage revealing possible suspects.

"Multiple employees immediately recognized one of the two suspects in the video as Ridgemond A. Mosley," said Patton. "Mr. Mosley was known to the employees, as he had apparently fallen on hard times and been taken in under their wing in the past."

Mosley, 26, last known address of 1002 Elizabeth Street, Kingsport, is now wanted on charges of felony burglary and theft or more than $2,500. Meanwhile, Kingsport police are still working to identify a second suspect in the case.

Anyone with information on Mosley or his alleged accomplice is asked to call Kingsport police at (423) 229-9429 or (423) 246-9111. Tips can also be submitted online: https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us

LampLight is a non-profit aiming to promote family and Christian values. The facility is used for theatrical productions, dinner theater, concerts, conferences and seasonal events.