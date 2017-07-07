Counterfeit bills on the rise at yard sales, flea markets in Scott County

During the regular monthly meeting of the Scott County Board of Supervisors, Sheriff John Puckett said the county has been seeing an influx of counterfeit money, much of it coming across the Tennessee border.

“A lot of it is being spent at like yard sales and flea markets and so forth, where people aren’t checking the bills,” Puckett told the board during the public comment period. “They are getting away with it.”

Puckett said an individual had recently sold a Jeep online for $4,000. The person buying the vehicle gave the seller 40 $100 bills. All were counterfeit. He said there was another case of a person selling a shotgun. The buyer bought the shotgun for $1,800 and all of the money was counterfeit.

Here are some tips from the Secret Service on how to spot fake bills:

Hold up a bill to a light and look for a watermark that is visible from either side.

$10, $20, $50 and $100 bills have color-shifting ink that shifts from copper to green as the bill is tilted 45 degrees.

All genuine money, except for $1 and $2 bills, have a clear thread embedded vertically in the paper. The thread has the denomination of the bill and is visible only when held to the light. Each bill has a unique thread position and glows a different color under a black light.

Compare the feel of any suspect money to the feel of genuine bills.

Puckett said people can get counterfeit detector pens from local retailers. He said when a counterfeit bill is marked with the pen, it stays black. When genuine dollar bills are marked with the pen, the mark will turn light brown or yellow and eventually go away.

“We all work too hard for what we got for someone to steal it off us,” he told the board.