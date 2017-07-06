Woman sought for endangering cop caught in Coeburn

On Thursday Norton Police Chief James Lane confirmed 38-year old Christi Jo Russell, also known as Christi Jo Bolling, was taken into custody by Wise County Sheriff's Office deputies and Coeburn Police Department officers at a residence in the Riverview section of Coeburn at roughly 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Russell was the subject of a law enforcement manhunt since Monday following her encounter with Norton Police Sgt. Jason McConnell in the parking lot of a downtown Norton convenience store. McConnell was acting on a report of a subject wanted for violating terms of bond and pre-trial conditions on prior unspecified charges.

According to police reports, Russell exited her vehicle to speak with McConnell but when he attempted to place her under arrest, she resisted and made it back into her car, then drove off with the officer hanging halfway in the suspect's car window. McConnell managed to toss himself out and away from the moving vehicle while Russell fled the scene.

On Thursday Lane said McConnell is "okay. Some scrapes and bruises, but he's okay."

The escapade earned Russell an attempted capital murder charge as well as charges for resisting arrest, escape with force, felony eluding, assault on a police officer and providing false information to law enforcement.

Lane said he was informed there may be additional charges against Russell involving her arrest in Coeburn Wednesday night, but wasn't privy to those details.