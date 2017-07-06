Fireworks shot into living room in suspected payback arson

Kingsport Police Department

July 4

— A city resident called 911 to report a burglary in progress. Officers found no suspect, but the house was ransacked and a window had been broken. Through further questioning, the purported victim admitted to being “responsible for all the damage.” No motive is listed in a report. She was arrested for false reporting.

— Near mile marker 64 of Interstate 81, officers found an abandoned Honda Civic that had hit a guardrail. Shortly thereafter, a caller to central dispatch advised he had given a man and woman a ride from the scene, dropping them off at the Airport Parkway. A check of a nearby motel found the couple had rented a room, while the driver did not have a U.S. license, only an El Salvador ID. They were arrested for leaving the scene of an accident. He was additionally charged with failure to maintain control and driving without a license.

July 5

A woman covered in blood and displaying three cuts to her face ran into the Justice Center on Shelby Street. She said the injuries had been inflicted by her husband as they drove to court. Police found him in a vehicle in the parking lot. The center console held a Bic razor, while the passenger seat and his hands were spattered with blood. Though he claimed she was on meth and had purposely cut herself, he was arrested for aggravated assault.

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office

July 3

A woman told police that when she spotted her ex-husband riding a tractor on a Bristol road, she stopped and stepped up onto the machine to ask “how he was, what he was doing, and where he was last night.” He allegedly responded by stomping on the gas pedal, throwing her onto a tire and ripping her shirt. He then chased her on foot, according to her account, and hit her in the face several times. No charges were immediately filed, but detectives were alerted for further investigation.

July 5

— A deputy responded to a business on Fort Henry Drive due to a suspicious man “pacing back and forth at the edge of the parking lot.” When approached by police, he “immediately became irritable and hostile” and repeatedly stated his name was “Live and Die.” He then offered that he is “a federal agent ... bad things would happen to us, the officers, if we kept talking to him.” Due to his erratic behavior, which included yelling in an officer’s face several times, he was arrested for disorderly conduct.

— At 1 a.m. police were called to a Kingsport home, where they found a broken window and charred curtains, couch and living room wall. The resident was able to extinguish the flames, with the damage determined to be from a mortar-type firework. It was believed to have been purposely fired at the home and exploded on contact. The victim named a person who could be responsible — a man to whom he owes money — and showed police a cryptic Facebook message previously sent from the suspect: “Break bread or fake dead.” Shortly after the fire, the victim received another message, specified in a police report as “two pictures of a pinata.” The incident was classified as arson with damages estimated at about $300.