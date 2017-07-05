Woman's getaway earns attempted murder charge

The Wise County Sheriff's Office and Norton P.D. on Wednesday issued a public alert for Christi Jo Russell, also known as Christi Jo Bolling, as a result of an alleged encounter with Norton P.D. Sgt. Jason McConnell at around 5 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say McConnell approached the woman at a downtown convenience store parking lot because Russell/Bolling was wanted on unspecified charges. Authorities said the woman stepped out of her vehicle and provided McConnell with incorrect information. When McConnell attempted to place Russell/Bolling under arrest, authorities said the woman resisted his attempts to handcuff her and managed to get back into her car.

Authorities say McConnell was halfway in the car when Russell/Bolling drove away. McConnell managed to throw himself back out of the car window.

Russell/Bolling faces an attempted capital murder charge as a result of the incident, as well as resisting arrest, escape with force, felony eluding, assault on a police officer and providing false information to law enforcement, as well as failure to meet conditions of bond and violation of pretrial conditions.

Russell/Bolling, 38, is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds and has blonde hair, green eyes.

Authorities ask if anyone has information on Russell/Bolling's whereabouts to call the Norton P.D. at (276) 679-1211.