KPD nabs man accused of robbing Allandale CVS

Robert Franklin Smith, 22, 1027 Hammond Ave., was arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court on one count of robbery.

At about 6:51 p.m. Sunday, KPD Officer Lucas Parker responded to the CVS Pharmacy at 4400 W. Stone Drive on a robbery complaint.

Parker reportedly observed a man matching the description of the robber attempting to enter a green Camaro.

The suspect, later identified as Smith, was wearing a white tank top and jean shorts, and the store clerk also noted that the robber was wearing green and gray gloves.

Officers reportedly commanded Smith to exit the vehicle. Smith reportedly refused at first, and officers observed him “messing around” with the center console.

Smith then exited the vehicle with his hands in the air and lay on the pavement, where he was taken into custody.

CVS shift supervisor Kenneth Williams reportedly told police he had just come off his lunch break when a man wearing a white shirt over his face entered the store and told him “he needed all the money that was in the drawer.”

Williams complied with the robber’s demands, and when the man exited, Williams called 911.

Police allegedly located $125 in cash (19 $5 bills and 30 $1 bills) in Smith’s pants pocket.

Inside the Camaro, police also reportedly found 24 $1 bills, a piece of white shirt authorities believe Smith used to conceal his face and a pair of green and gray gloves.

As of Wednesday, Smith was being held in the Hawkins County Jail on $50,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 12.