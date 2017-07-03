Rogersville man tries to run over fleeing wife

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

June 28

For the second time in two hours, a man drove to the Sheriff's Office with his drunk girlfriend in the car, complaining because she refused to get out. In the first visit, the driver spoke with a deputy and agreed to take her back home, as she claimed she would exit when they got there. In his return trip, he explained how she had refused to do as promised. An officer found her yelling and cursing in the vehicle, along with locking herself inside. Eventually she was removed from the car, charged with public intoxication and walked across the parking lot to jail.

A woman called police to a Bluff City home that she shares with her ex-husband. During an argument, he shut a gate at the end of driveway to prevent her from leaving, then ran after her car as she drove "all over the yard" to escape him. At one point in the chase, he ripped a door handle from her vehicle. He was arrested for vandalism, assault and public intoxication.

June 30

A Kingsport man called 911 and reported two unknown men coming in and out of his house. Soon, his wife got on the line to advise everything was OK: "He just woke up from a nap and must have had a dream."

July 1

A man told dispatchers that a woman "took his dog and cigarettes and cell phone."

A deputy responded to Carden Hollow Road on a report of a possible drunk pedestrian. The suspect was found to be unsteady on his feet, confused and emitting an odor of alcohol, prompting his arrest for public intoxication. When asked what he was doing in the area, he would only reply, "Probably up to no good."

Kingsport Police Department

July 1

In response to an assault on Bowater Drive, officers found a man bleeding. He stated his ex-girlfriend had visited his apartment and was told to leave, at which point she pulled a knife from her pocketbook. In the ensuing struggle to disarm her, she stabbed him in the chest. He sought refuge at a neighbor's house, while she was transported to the police department to be interviewed. Ultimately, she was booked into jail for aggravated assault.

Hawkins County Sheriff's Office

June 29

Following a lengthy argument with her husband, a woman decided to take her children and walk away from their Rogersville home. He allegedly followed in his Chevy Blazer yelling and cursing, then "drove towards her hitting the ditch, almost flipping his vehicle." After the crash, he put it in reverse and backed away, nearly striking her again. The woman sought help from a passing motorist, while police found the suspect back at their home. He was arrested for aggravated assault.