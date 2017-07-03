Drug arrests dramatically increase in Scott County

The report was released on Friday by the Virginia State Police. The state mandates the Department of Virginia State police serve as the primary collector of crime data from participating Virginia state and local police departments and sheriffs' offices, according to a press release. The data is collected by VSP Criminal Justice Information Services Division.

According to the report, the Scott County Sheriff's Office and the Gate City Police Department both saw increases in the number of arrests made for drug related offenses. SCSO had 159 drug arrests in 2016 compared to 65 in 2015. GCPD had 45 drug arrests last year compared to 33 the year before. The Weber City Police Department registered a slight drop in drug arrests, going from 20 in 2015 to 13 in 2016.

All three departments saw slight increases in arrests for simple assault and intimidation. SCSO had 129 arrests, GCPD had 20 and WCPD had 9. In 2015, SCSO had 125, GCPD had 18 and WCPD had 7.

And all three departments saw decreases in aggravated assaults. SCSO had eight arrests in 2016 compared to 12 in 2015. GCPD and WCPD did not arrest anyone on those charges in 2016 after each department had one incident the year before.

Gate City and Weber City both had more arrests for weapon law violations in 2016 than they had in 2015. Gate City had 10 arrests compared to 6 and Weber City had four arrests compared to three, respectively. SCSO saw a decrease in weapon related arrests, going from 23 in 2015 to 11 in 2016.

SCSO had eight more arrests for destruction/damage/vandalism charges in 2016. In that year, the department had 118 arrests compared to 110 in 2015. GCPD had three more arrests for those charges, going from six arrests in 2015 to nine arrests in 2016. WCPD had zero arrests compared to six the year before.

The Sheriff's Office dealt with more incidents of forcible rape, making seven arrests for that charge in 2016 compared to one the year before. WCPD made one arrest for rape in 2016 compared to zero the year before. SCSO doubled their arrests for other forcible sex offenses, going from six arrests to 12.

GCPD and WCPD made more arrests for kidnapping and abduction charges after not making any arrests the year before. GCPD had two arrests for those charges while WCPD had one. SCSO saw a drop in that category, going from five cases in 2015 to one in 2016.

SCSO had one arrest in the murder and non-negligent manslaughter category after having zero in 2015.

Arson arrests were the same for SCSO, who arrested two people for the charge in both years. GCPD increased in that category, arresting two for arson in 2016 after netting zero arrests in 2015.

Burglary and larceny were both down for SCSO. In 2015, the department arrested 48 for burglary and 146 for larceny. The next year, the sheriff's office arrested 33 for burglary and 129 for larceny. GCPD arrested three for burglary both years and increased by one arrest in 2016, going from 27 to 28. WCPD arrested one for burglary both years and decreased their larceny arrests from 24 to 20.

Motor vehicle theft was down around the county but up in Gate City. SCSO arrested 18 for vehicle theft in 2016 compared to 20 the year before. GCPD had two arrests in 2016 compared to zero the year before. WCPD stood pat with one arrest each year.

Counterfeiting and forgery were up slightly, going from eight cases to 13 cases while both GCPD and WCPD dropped to zero after having three and five cases before.

Fraud and stolen property were all down around the county while embezzlement rose slightly. SCSO had 31 fraud arrests, 2 embezzlement arrests and eight stolen property arrests in 2016. In 2015, those numbers were 37 fraud arrests, one embezzlement arrest and 12 stolen property arrests. GCPD saw decreases in fraud and stolen property, going from four to one and five to one, respectively. WCPD had two arrests for fraud in both 2015 and 2016.

The full report can be viewed at www.vsp.virginia.gov/Crime_in_Virginia.shtm