Staubus seeks drug screening protocol for community service program

Staubus made the request in the wake of a drug bust last month at the county’s solid waste Kingsport transfer station on Brookside Lane. As part of an investigation, probation officers conducted drug tests on 12 offenders working at the facility instead of going to jail, according to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation press release issued after the bust — and seven tested positive.

Two county employees were also arrested in connection with the case, according to the TBI release: one charged with possession of Schedule II drugs for resale, the other with simple possession of Schedule II drugs, simple possession of Schedule VI drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The bust resulted from a joint investigation by the TBI, the Kingsport Police Department and Judicial District Drug Task Force into information that several individuals were using and selling prescription pills, marijuana and methamphetamine while at that location performing community service, according to the press release.

Staubus, speaking last week with County Mayor Richard Venable, Sheriff Wayne Anderson, and some of the local judges who sentence offenders to the program, said the incident might have been stopped earlier if community service program participants were searched before boarding a county bus in Blountville and being driven to the transfer station.

“My concern is ... people in the past ... just come down there and get on the bus and are transported,” Staubus said. “And once they get there, they’re using drugs among themselves and distributing and transporting and possessing those drugs. And I thought one concrete thing that can be done, if people are getting on a county bus ... why wouldn’t they be searched to make sure they don’t possess drugs? They are committing a crime right on a county site. They’re getting the opportunity because they promised you they would follow the rules and instead of spending 24 hours a day in jail they’ll work for eight hours a day. They’re getting punished, they’re helping out, but they’re also getting a benefit if they show up, I think we have an obligation to check and see if they have meth ... cocaine ... illegal oxycodone ...marijuana ... syringes, needles? All those things are health risks. At the station down here where they report, there ought to be some sort of screening mechanism before they get on the bus. And if they have drugs on them, they don’t need to get on the bus and we need to think about what we’re going to do with those people.”

The county’s community service program is operated and supervised by county employees, not law enforcement. Participants have in the past been sent to or told to report to 14 different work sites across the county. That number as of last week, however, was down to 12 as the program wasn’t then sending offenders to work at the Kingsport transfer station or the Sullivan County Highway Department (where alleged irregularities were reported in the past).

Venable said the program saves taxpayers a considerable amount of money and for the most part it has run smoothly. Venable said last year the program provided the county with about $500,000 worth of free labor.

Venable also pointed out not all participants come to the program’s central office in Blountville to board the bus Staubus spoke of. Some are told to report directly to their assigned work site. Venable asked if Staubus was suggesting all participants report to one location each morning and be searched and potentially drug tested. Staubus said no.

“I think there are some simple steps to be taken to search them, to supervise them, and maybe randomly drug test people,” Staubus said. “The day we did the bust there were 12 people there. If there had been a search (when they were boarding the bus), we’d probably have found the drugs, that person would have been excluded, and the rest would have gone on down there.”

Offenders already on probation are subject to drug testing. But not all who are sent to community service program are on probation, Staubus said.

Based on the group’s discussion of the issue last week, in the future, everyone who participates in the community service program in lieu of serving their time behind bars might be required to sign an agreement to be subject to random drug testing and daily searches.