Kingsport police: Fort Henry flasher nabbed with leg sweep in coffee shop

Donovan T. Austin, 22, of 3585 Crest Road, Kingsport, was jailed Thursday evening. The incident began at about 5:40 p.m. in the parking lot of La Carreta, 4252 Fort Henry Drive.

When officers were dispatched to the scene, Austin was reportedly "standing in the middle" of Fort Henry Drive, and matched the description given for the suspect. Witnesses later stated he had pulled out his genitalia in the parking lot, displaying it to "several people...to include kids."

At the arrival of police, Austin allegedly bolted back towards the restaurant and behind the building. With officers giving chase, Austin entered La Carreta then exited, running up an embankment towards the Crazy Tomato. Police say that at this point, Austin was trailed by an adult male witness to the alleged crime.

The pursuit continued west on Fort Henry, past a motel and two fast food restaurants. Austin then retreated inside Dunkin' Donuts, where two officers attempted to place him under arrest.

While trying to apply handcuffs, according to a police report, Austin stiffened his arms and pushed his way towards the door. After continued difficulty, an officer performed a "leg sweep," knocking Austin off his feet and taking him to the floor, face down.

Austin was taken into custody without further incident. He is charged with indecent exposure, evading arrest and resisting arrest.