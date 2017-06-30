Kingsport babysitter crashes with child, bolts from scene

Brandon S. Adams, 34, of 629 Snapps Ferry Road, faces felony charges in the crash. It occurred June 23 and warrants were obtained, leading to his apprehension at his home on Thursday.

According to a Kingsport Police Department report filed the day of the incident, officers were dispatched to a crash at the intersection on Dorothy Street and Short Street. They found a Dodge Caravan had struck a parked, unoccupied pickup — and appeared to have been traveling well over the posted speed limit of 25 mph.

"The Caravan did extensive damage to the truck," reads the officer's report, "bending the rear of the truck so severely that the bed was twisted to a near vertical position."

No one was present at the scene, but a check of the van's license plate returned to a residence on Reedy Place. When police visited the home they found a 9-year-old boy.

He stated his mother was at work and left Adams as his babysitter. A relationship between the child's mother and Adams is not specified in police records.

The boy reported that while traveling with Adams in the van on Dorothy Street, Adams "passed out" and hit the other vehicle. Adams is alleged to have immediately ran from the scene, leaving the child alone. The boy then walked back to his apartment a couple blocks from the wreck.

With further investigation of the crash, police say they suspect Adams may have been under the influence of Subutex, but it has not been confirmed.

Adams is currently charged with is charged with felony reckless endangerment, failure to exercise due care, leaving the scene of a crash, driving on revoked and failure to have insurance. As of Friday morning he remained held in the Kingsport city jail.