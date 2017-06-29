Sullivan County woman found living in squalor, niece arrested

Court records show that Janelle Browning was indicted in May by a Sullivan County grand jury. On Wednesday, she was arrested with warrants for financial exploitation and willful abuse, neglect or exploitation.

A presentment states the incidents occurred between October 2015 and September 2016. According to Sullivan County Assistant District Attorney Amy Hinkle, Browning and the victim lived in separate structures, though on the same property along Summer Sound Road.

Browning's charges were spurred by a tip to Adult Protective Services. APS personnel then called in the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. When a deputy visited the property last fall, according to Hinkle, he could smell feces and waste from the driveway. What little food Browning had provided her aunt was allegedly spoiled, while the bathroom was squalid.

Though the victim had no water to her residence, it was running to Browning's home on the same property, according to prosecutors. Hinkle reports that APS immediately stepped in to take the elderly woman into its care — but even after that, Browning fleeced more than $12,000 from the victim's bank account.

Added to the amount she had allegedly withdrawn over the past year, the total amount of stolen funds is believed to total more than $30,000.

As of Thursday morning, Browning remained held in the Sullivan County jail in Blountville on $12,500 bond. Her charges are Class D felonies.

Under Tennessee legislation going into effect in July, crimes against the elderly and vulnerable adults are punished more severely.

"This case is a good example of how the upcoming law provides harsher punishments for offenders," Hinkle said. "The financial exploitation would be graded as one classification higher than a theft in the amount. So this offense would be a Class B felony instead of the current Class D. That means an offender would go from a possible sentence of two to 12 years to the possibility of eight to 30 years if convicted."

Browning's case is one of more than 200 reviewed in six months by Sullivan County's VAPIT -- Vulnerable Adult Protective Investigative Team. Starting this year, every district attorney across the state was required to establish such an effort.

The group meets once a month and is composed of VAPIT detectives from the Kingsport Police Department, Sullivan County Sheriff's Office and Bristol Police Department. They're joined by representatives of Adult Protective Services — who are required by law to pass along their cases to law enforcement, but can't share the names of tipsters — to jointly analyze possible abuse or mistreatment.

If you suspect mistreatment of a vulnerable adult or know of one who needs help, call Tennessee Adult Protective Services at 1-888-APS-TENN (277-8366). Information can also be submitted online at https://reportadultabuse.dhs.tn.gov/. People making reports are kept anonymous.