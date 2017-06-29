Mouthy, reckless driver threatens to 'whip' elderly pedestrian

Kingsport Police Department

June 25

Police were alerted to an intoxicated motorist in the drive-thru of McDonald’s on Fort Henry Drive. Officers found the parked vehicle contained two occupants, and a marijuana pipe was in the middle console. The driver performed poorly on field sobriety tests, and a search of the car uncovered a cache of drugs: nearly 200 prescription pills, 17 grams of marijuana and a jar of crack cocaine. Both suspects were arrested on multiple charges.

June 26

— Loss prevention at Kroger stopped a woman as she attempted to steal $200 worth of cosmetics. When police arrived, she admitted to having a syringe in her bra, while a baggie containing meth was found in her purse. She was jailed on theft and drug charges.

— In an assault report from Brickyard Park, an umpire told police he had ejected two players from a baseball game. Afterwards, one of the men “called him names and pushed him several times.” The suspect was gone when police arrived.

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office

June 23

When a man tried to visit his ex-girlfriend at a county office in Blountville, a male employee told him to leave the property. While departing in his BMW, the suspect allegedly swerved at the other man, hitting him with the side mirror of his car. Witnesses corroborated the account, while the suspect was later located at his home. The car had damage to support the victim’s claims, netting the driver’s arrest for aggravated assault.

Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office

June 23

As two deputies were in the parking lot of Big Lots in Rogersville, they spotted an SUV “accelerate in what appeared to be a dangerous, unsafe manner.” When it stopped in the fire lane, officers approached and a female exited from the passenger side and said, “I tried to make him slow down!” The man behind the wheel was found to be “loud and combative” while demanding that officers “just write the (expletive) ticket.” When a deputy returned to a patrol car to fill out a citation, the suspect could be heard yelling and cursing from inside his vehicle. His tirade included threats to “whip” an elderly man who walked by. At that point, police placed the driver under arrest for disorderly conduct, reckless driving and reckless endangerment. Marijuana was then found in his pocket, netting a charge of simple possession.

June 26

A woman told police she and another female had been fired from a Rogersville restaurant. Both were accused of stealing money from the business, which the complainant denied. She said that people were now posting nude photos of her on Facebook and threatening to share them “all over social media” if she didn’t “take the blame” for the thefts.