Tampered water meter leads cops into meth, child endangerment case

Pound Police Chief Tony R. Baker on Thursday said Detective T. McAfee, 1st Sgt. D. Folk and Cpl R. Carter conducted a search warrant at 11606 Old Mill Village Rd., Lot No. 4, Pound, after a looksee into the water meter led to the seizure of four methamphetamine labs located behind the address a few days ago, with the help of the Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force.

Baker said Joey Hensel Large, 34, was taken into custody and charged with five counts of child endangerment, and one count each of possession of precursors to manufacture meth, possession of meth, possession of a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon, and maintaining a common nuisance.

Christina Marie Large, 32, has been charged with five counts of felony child endangerment and one count each of possession of precursors to manufacture meth and conspiracy to manufacture meth.