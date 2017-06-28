Surrendered at the airport: mallet, brass knuckles, knives

That was one of the surrendered items on display Wednesday during a press event held by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to raise awareness of what not to take on a commercial flight.

On the display table were wrenches, box cutters, knives, brass knuckles, illegal liquids and even the metal business end of a rake.

TSA regional spokesman Mark Howell said the agency had been taking 25-30 pounds of material off travelers monthly at the airport, and now that’s up to 40 to 50 pounds.

“We give everybody the option to go put stuff back in their car,” Howell pointed out. “The reason (surrendered items) are up is we have more volume. We have record volume of passengers. … With more volume, you will have more prohibited items. Last year we were screening about two million (people) a day nationwide. Now it’s 2.1 million but there are days this summer where we’re screening 2.5 million a day. In fact, we just had our heaviest week in history. … We screened over 15 million passengers last week.”

Is your workforce up or down?

“It’s up from last year,” said Howell. “Last year you heard the discussion about wait times growing. Since then we’ve added a lot of resources. We’ve gotten K-9 teams and implemented an incident control center at our headquarters. If wait times get higher, they send an alert out to get resources to them.”

How are the wait times now?

“Great,” Howell responded. “In that 15-million week, 90 percent waited 20 minutes or less. If you’re in pre-check, you’re always (waiting) less than five (minutes) … but there are periods where you are going to have lines just because of the sheer amount of volume … especially in the mornings when you have a lot of flights go out.”

Do people just forget they have these prohibited items in their carry-ons or on their person?

“In the summertime, there are a lot of new travelers,” Howell responded. “So people who may have not flown before or families travelling together may not know the rules. … Another thing we see a lot of is sunscreen and suntan lotions that are over 3.4 ounces.”

How many guns have been surrendered at the airport checkpoint this year?

“Three … last year we had seven and the year before was six,” Howell said.

What are the policies concerning surrendered weapons?

“TSA doesn’t have the authority to arrest or cite anybody … (but) as soon as we see it on the X-ray image, we stop what we’re doing, and it stays in the machine until law enforcement comes,” Howell noted. “They will remove the firearm and the passenger from the checkpoint. … That’s when they make the determination whether to cite or arrest based on whatever state law is. … Because it is federal space, we can also impose a civil penalty and that goes up to a max of $12,000. … It can be a very costly mistake.”

You can ask the TSA questions on Twitter at https://twitter.com/asktsa?lang=en.